Action focused on dangerous structures

The Buildings Department will prioritise enforcement action against unauthorised building works constituting an obvious hazard or imminent danger to life or property.

The department made the statement today in response to media enquiries on its enforcement policy against unauthorised building works in New Territories village houses.

Since the department launched its enhanced enforcement strategy in 2012, it has issued 2,199 removal orders with 1,143 of them complied with up to last month.

A total of 714 summonses have been issued, of which 201 were issued last year, and 456 cases have been convicted.

With regard to unauthorised building works in New Territories Exempted Houses in Yuen Long, the department said it did not select Tung Tau Tsuen as a target village under the First Round Targets Large Scale Operation, so it has not taken enforcement action, but did so in Nam Pin Wai.