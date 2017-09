The tender for a Tai Po residential site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $323 million, the Lands Department announced today.

Tai Po Town Lot No. 231 at Yat Yiu Avenue, Tai Po Kau, was awarded to Manifold.

It has a site area of 7,660 sq m and is designated for private residential purposes.

The minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 3,270 sq m and 5,450 sq m.