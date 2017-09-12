Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Aberdeen Tunnel to accept e-payment

September 12, 2017

"Stop-and-go" e-payment facilities will be provided at Aberdeen Tunnel's manual toll booths from September 24, the Transport Department announced today.

 

Motorists will be able to pay tolls by Octopus or contactless credit cards issued by local banks.

 

The department said the facility will save time otherwise spent on cash counting and receiving change.

 

Two sets of card reader panels will be installed at each manual toll booth to serve vehicles of different heights.

 

Cash payment will still be accepted.

 

Aberdeen Tunnel will be the second tunnel to implement the "stop-and-go" e-payment system after the Shing Mun Tunnels.



Top
e-Cheque