CS attends trainee event

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today attended an orientation event for 800 technician trainees.

Speaking at the event, he encouraged the trainees to equip themselves well to contribute to Hong Kong's development.

Noting the keen demand for technicians in recent years, Mr Cheung said the electrical and mechanical services industry provides a lot of career development opportunities.

The event was held by the Electrical & Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, which was formed by the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the industry.

