Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

CS attends trainee event

September 11, 2017

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today attended an orientation event for 800 technician trainees.

 

Speaking at the event, he encouraged the trainees to equip themselves well to contribute to Hong Kong's development.

 

Noting the keen demand for technicians in recent years, Mr Cheung said the electrical and mechanical services industry provides a lot of career development opportunities.

 

The event was held by the Electrical & Mechanical Trade Promotion Working Group, which was formed by the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department and the industry.

 

Click here for details.



Top
Career Let's Go