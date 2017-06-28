Flyovers, subways get a fresh look

The Highways Department has refurbished flyovers, footbridges and subways at busy spots with colourful designs as part of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary celebrations.

The renovation covers flyovers and their columns, footbridges as well as subways' internal walls, covers and ceilings.

Twenty footbridges, eight subways, seven flyovers, one underpass and one retaining wall have been refurbished.

The designs feature graphics that reflect the unique surroundings of the structures.

Matching colour palettes have also been adopted to harmonise the structures with their surroundings.

