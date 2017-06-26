Housing priority emphasised

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung says housing is the "priority of priorities" of the current government and he looks forward to the next administration continuing efforts in this sector.

Speaking to the media today, Prof Cheung said the Government has tried its best to form a long-term strategy to make housing land available and to adjust various measures to facilitate the planning process of land for housing use.

"Housing is the priority of priorities of the current government. I think we have laid a good foundation and hope the next administration will carry on our work. Of course, for any new administration, it may have more ideas."

While noting Hong Kong has witnessed a lot of housing improvements since the 1990s, he said there are still challenges to be overcome.