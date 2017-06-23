Minibus bill may be withdrawn

The Government will consider withdrawing the bill to increase minibus passenger seats to 19, after a legislator submitted committee stage amendments to the bill.

The Transport & Housing Bureau made the statement after the Legislative Council President ruled today the amendments proposed by legislator Andrew Wan were admissible.

The amendments seek to increase minibuses passenger seats to 20.

The bureau said the Government tabled the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2017 at LegCo on April 26 to increase minibus capacity from 16 to 19 seats.

The Government’s proposal has not only been accepted by various public transport trades, but also discussed in detail at the LegCo Panel on Transport and the Bills Committee.

LegCo will resume the Second Reading debate on June 28 and once it is passed on that day, the new maximum seating capacity will be effective on July 7.

However, the bureau said Mr Wan’s proposal might affect the balance of the various public transport services and contradicts the Government’s policy intent.

The Government must carefully consider the impact of such amendments and canvass the views of various public transport trades on his proposal to increase the seating capacity to 20.

It added there is no case to resume Second Reading debate at the current stage, and it will consider withdrawing the bill to assess the impact in detail and consult various public transport trades.