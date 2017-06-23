Cheung Sha Wan site to be sold

A Cheung Sha Wan site in the 2017-18 Land Sale Programme will be sold by public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6572 at the junction of Wing Hong Street, Yu Chau West Street and Wing Ming Street is designated for non-residential purposes.

It is 2,873 sq m with minimum and maximum gross floor areas of 20,686 sq m and 34,476 sq m, including that of a refuse collection point to be constructed by the purchaser.

The tender invitation for the lot will open on June 30 and close on August 11.