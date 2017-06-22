HOS flat ballots drawn

Lucky draw: Housing Authority Subsidised Housing Committee Chairman Stanley Wong officiates at this year’s Home Ownership Scheme flat ballot.

Ballots were drawn today for this year's sale of Home Ownership Scheme flats.

The ballot, conducted by the Housing Authority, determines the priority sequence of applications.

Eligible applicants will receive notifications in batches for flat selection from mid-August.

More than 2,000 flats from three new developments are up for sale - Choi Hing Court in Kwun Tong and Ngan Wai Court and Ngan Ho Court in Mui Wo.

Prices range from $1.39 million to $3.85 million for flats ranging from 34.2 sq m to 51.3 sq m in size.

Click here for the ballot results.