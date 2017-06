The Transport Department launched a free ferry ride scheme to boost islands tourism today.

The Visiting Scheme to Outlying Islands 2017-19 provides free ferry rides to schools and community and local groups which organise visits to Cheung Chau, Mui Wo, Peng Chau and Lamma Island.

The department said the scheme will promote the local economy of the four outlying islands.

Applications for the two-year scheme will open on June 19.

