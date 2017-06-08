Air deal signed with Israel

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung signed an air services agreement between Hong Kong and Israel today.

The pact involves amendments to the air services agreement signed between the two places in 1998, which provides a legal framework for establishing air links between Hong Kong and Israel while promoting bilateral economic and cultural exchanges.

Prof Cheung signed the deal with Israeli Minister of Transport & Road Safety Israel Katz.

Prof Cheung said Israel is an important aviation partner as it lies along the Belt & Road corridor, adding the new pact will boost economic and trade co-operation between the two places under the Belt & Road Initiative.