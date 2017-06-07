Transport improvements proposed

The Public Transport Strategy Study has been released, reviewing the overall strategic arrangements of transport services other than heavy rail.

Briefing reporters on the report today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung said 67 measures were recommended to enhance the public transport system.

The report encourages franchised bus companies to introduce two services on a trial basis.

One is offering more spacious seating, seat-only services and fewer stops on long-haul services during peak periods.

The other is the introduction of mid-sized single-deck buses in New Territories areas of lower population density with growth potential.

Prof Cheung said discussions with the franchised bus companies on the suggestion to alter the fare adjustment mechanism are also in progress.

The existing taxi service quality and operating environment will be improved in parallel with the proposal to introduce 600 franchised taxis to meet public demand.

The report also recommends rationalising Light Rail routes and studying the feasibility of constructing a new heavy rail to connect to urban areas to supplement West Rail and Light Rail.

Measures are proposed to continue the promotion of barrier-free public transport services and facilities.

Bus companies will explore increasing the number of wheelchair parking spaces in bus compartments and operating new hospital routes.