Deviated flight caused no threat

The deviation of an Air China flight from the standard departure track yesterday did not cause any safety threat.

The Civil Aviation Department said today air-traffic control spotted the anomaly immediately after the aircraft deviated from standard track, and gave instructions to guide the aircraft back on the right track.

The Chengdu-bound aircraft took off on the south runway of Hong Kong International Airport just after 9pm.

The department said the safety of other aircraft within the Hong Kong Flight Information Region was not affected.

Minimum separation was maintained at all times between the aircraft and other aircraft and buildings.

The department has informed the Civil Aviation Administration of China of the incident and asked the airline to submit a report.