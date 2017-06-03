Lantau blueprint unveiled

The Government today outlined a blueprint for the sustainable development of Lantau Island.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma said the blueprint strikes a fine balance between development and conservation.

"The North Lantau & East Lantau Metropolis will focus on housing and economic developments, while the predominant part of Lantau, particularly in the South, will be for conservation, cultural and eco-tourism purposes.

“The blueprint outlines various measures for enhancing the preservation of Lantau’s ecological habitat, historic and cultural heritage, and rural character to facilitate people’s enjoyment," Mr Ma said.

He added the infrastructure development on the island will turn it into a double gateway connecting Hong Kong to the world and the Greater Pearl River Delta.

"The expansion of the Hong Kong International Airport into Three-Runway System will strengthen Lantau’s position as an international transport hub while the development opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area will enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international financial, transportation and trade hub.

“The Government formulated the blueprint to tap these opportunities to provide land for housing, commercial, retail, hotel, recreation and tourism, high value-added logistics and storage purposes," he said.

The Government said it has taken into account the views of the public and the Lantau Development Advisory Committee when formulating the blueprint.

It is seeking the Legislative Council’s funding approval to establish the Sustainable Lantau Office to implement the initiatives.

