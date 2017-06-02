Co-location will be legal

Hong Kong and the Mainland will ensure the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will comply with the Basic Law.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung told reporters today various co-location options have been considered, adding very substantial progress has been made in bilateral discussions on the issue.

"Hong Kong and the Mainland agreed the co-location arrangement can be legally feasible in accordance with the Basic Law," he said, adding some operational aspects have also been discussed.

On property prices, Prof Cheung said the Government is monitoring the market, noting the succeeding administration will do the same.