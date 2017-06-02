Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Co-location will be legal

June 02, 2017

Hong Kong and the Mainland will ensure the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will comply with the Basic Law.

 

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung told reporters today various co-location options have been considered, adding very substantial progress has been made in bilateral discussions on the issue.

 

"Hong Kong and the Mainland agreed the co-location arrangement can be legally feasible in accordance with the Basic Law," he said, adding some operational aspects have also been discussed.

 

On property prices, Prof Cheung said the Government is monitoring the market, noting the succeeding administration will do the same.



Top
Wi-Fi.HK