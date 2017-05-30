Air-traffic system claims rejected

The Civil Aviation Department has refuted claims made in a news report today about the Electronic Flight Strips System, a sub-system of the new Air Traffic Management System.

The report claimed the sub-system was susceptible to crashes as it adopts an outdated 32-bit operating system imposing an accessible limit of 4GB of memory.

The department clarified the sub-system has an advanced 64-bit operating system, not 32-bit, and has a 16GB system memory supporting the simultaneous execution of many software programmes.

The department noted both the Air Traffic Control Centre and the Air Traffic Control Tower have the sub-system to provide flight plan information, therefore, the report’s claims that one sub-system is responsible for handling the aircraft movements on the apron while another sub-system handles air traffic is also incorrect.

The department said the operating system will be able to handle air traffic when the airport upgrades to a three-runway-system.

It said it has arranged for maintenance staff to conduct regular housekeeping procedures for all of the new Air Traffic Management System's sub-systems.

It said it will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure equipment is kept operating safely, reliably and stably.