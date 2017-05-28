Air safety unaffected by glitch

During a recent momentary glitch in the Air Traffic Control Tower’s Electronic Flight Strips System, information was provided temporarily by the Air Traffic Control Centre, to ensure aviation safety.

The Civil Aviation Department made the statement today on the incident that occurred at about 6.20am on May 2 when the system could not process the flight plan data of some departing flights.

The other functions of the new Air Traffic Management System and the ATC Centre were unaffected. Flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport remained normal.

The system resumed normal at 7.30am.

The department and the system contractor are investigating the occurrence and taking follow-up action.

The Air Traffic Management System Expert Panel has been briefed on the issue and will discuss it at their next meeting next month.

There has been three loss of standard separation incidents within the Hong Kong Flight Information Region since March, the department said.

Investigation of the three incidents found the new Air Traffic Management System issued alerts in a timely manner as per system design.

The aircraft involved in the incidents operated in a safe and controlled manner at all times and there was no risk of collision.

In accordance with international practice, the recommendations of the contractor and specific experience gained from the operation, the department has arranged regular maintenance procedures for all the sub-systems of the new ATMS to ensure it operates safely, reliably and stably.

The procedures include closely monitoring the real time performance and the functionality of all the sub-systems, including the Tower Electronic Flight Strips System, and carrying out checks and maintenance works at all workstations in the new ATC Centre and the ATC Tower at appropriate intervals.

The current practice of rebooting the workstations every one to two weeks is also in line with the recommendations of the contractor and specific experience gained from the operation.

During regular maintenance, officers can continue to provide air traffic control services without affecting flight operations and aviation safety.

Aircraft display problems on radar screens are caused by the limitations of radar surveillance technology.

Between March and May 27, the average number of reports of false targets per week were 3.9 and zero for split tracks, reflecting a substantial reduction from 8.8 and 4.3 per week when the new system was launched.

The department will implement the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast progressively with a view to fully integrating it into the new ATMS by 2017 to further optimise the aircraft display issue on radar screens.