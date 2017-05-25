Bridge safety ensured

The Government will ensure the Hong Kong sections of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge are structurally sound and safe before they open to traffic.

Acting Secretary for Transport & Housing Yau Shing-mu made the statement in a press conference today, saying the Government attaches great importance to the bridge's safety and quality.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption recently arrested contractors who are accused of faking concrete test reports for the bridge.

Mr Yau said the Highways Department took prompt action after it learned last week that the quality of the concrete used for the bridge could have been compromised.

"Initial inspection of the concrete structure over the last few days showed no sign of distress.

"Based on the result of the initial inspection so far, it is safe enough to continue the remaining works according to plan and schedule."

To alleviate public concern, additional measures will be implemented to conduct professional inspections on the Hong Kong sections of the bridge and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link, he added.