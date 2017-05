The Civil Aviation Department is investigating an accident at Hong Kong International Airport today in which a plane skidded off a runway during heavy rain.

China Eastern Airlines flight 765 was arriving from Nanjing just before 11am when it deviated from the runway after touching down.

The A321 aircraft eventually stopped with its nose wheel and the right-hand main landing gear on the grass area.

The department initiated the emergency alert procedure.

It is now investigating the accident.