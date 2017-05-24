Bridge structures in sound condition

Visual inspections on the Hong Kong works for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge show the structures are in sound condition.

The Government made the statement last night in response to the recent Independent Commission Against Corruption arrest of contractors accused of faking concrete test reports for the bridge.

Non-destructive concrete strength tests on the bridge's Hong Kong projects are ongoing.

These include the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities, the Hong Kong Link Road and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link.

No abnormalities have been found so far.

According to established procedures, construction material tests for public works are conducted by a laboratory managed by the Civil Engineering & Development Department.

The department conducts the tests or outsources them to contractors.

It referred the case to the ICAC last year after anomalies were found in concrete cube test reports.

The Highways Department will urgently employ an independent professional organisation to expedite testing.

A press conference will be held tomorrow to give more details on the situation.