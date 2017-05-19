Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Marine traffic changes gazetted

May 19, 2017

Marine regulation amendments were gazetted today proposing height restrictions on vessels passing through the navigation channels of two Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge link roads.

 

Under the plan, height restrictions of up to 41 metres will be imposed along the Hong Kong Link Road and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link’s Southern Connection.

 

Vessels exceeding 10 metres in length and passing through the three highest arches of the Hong Kong Link Road will have to use one-way channels.

 

This one-way traffic arrangement is modelled on the one adopted for Kap Shui Mun Bridge.

 

The Transport & Housing Bureau said the amendments will ensure navigation safety, and they will be tabled at the Legislative Council on May 24.



Top
Belt and Road