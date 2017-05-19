Marine traffic changes gazetted

Marine regulation amendments were gazetted today proposing height restrictions on vessels passing through the navigation channels of two Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge link roads.

Under the plan, height restrictions of up to 41 metres will be imposed along the Hong Kong Link Road and the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link’s Southern Connection.

Vessels exceeding 10 metres in length and passing through the three highest arches of the Hong Kong Link Road will have to use one-way channels.

This one-way traffic arrangement is modelled on the one adopted for Kap Shui Mun Bridge.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said the amendments will ensure navigation safety, and they will be tabled at the Legislative Council on May 24.