Anthony Cheung hails link milestone

Site inspection: Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung (second left) tours the Scenic Hill Tunnel site.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung has commended engineers and labourers for completing the connection of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge’s Hong Kong Link Road.

The last unit of the tunnel box segment in the Scenic Hill Tunnel section was jacked into its final position underneath the Airport Express Line today, completing connection of the 12km link.

The Highways Department said the connection signifies a key milestone in the bridge’s Hong Kong works as it nears readiness for commissioning by end of the year.

Visiting the tunnel works site today, Prof Cheung was briefed on the tunnel's construction, including its geological and site constraints.

He told the project team their achievement has been hard-earned, with them overcoming numerous difficulties since the link project started in 2012.