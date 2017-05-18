Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Low-value sites chosen for study

May 18, 2017

The two sites identified by the Housing Society for technical studies on their development potential are at the periphery of country parks with lower ecological value.

 

Secretary for Development Eric Ma made the statement to the media today, saying Tai Lam and Shui Cheun O were selected for their good transport links.

 

"They have identified two potential sites that suit the criteria as mentioned in the Policy Address, such as they are at the fringe of the country parks and the enjoyment of the public is not too high," Mr Ma said.



Top
Hong Kong 2030+