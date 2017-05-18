Low-value sites chosen for study

The two sites identified by the Housing Society for technical studies on their development potential are at the periphery of country parks with lower ecological value.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma made the statement to the media today, saying Tai Lam and Shui Cheun O were selected for their good transport links.

"They have identified two potential sites that suit the criteria as mentioned in the Policy Address, such as they are at the fringe of the country parks and the enjoyment of the public is not too high," Mr Ma said.