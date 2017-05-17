Land development will be lawful

The Government has discussed with Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam the studies on the development potential of peripheral areas of country parks. The developments, if they proceed, will comply with the law.

Chief Executive CY Leung made the statement today prior to his departure for Beijing to attend the funeral of former Vice Premier Qian Qichen in Beijing.

He said only land with low ecological value will be developed for public housing and elderly homes.

Regarding the Legislative Council select committee’s investigation into matters concerning his agreement with Australian firm UGL, Mr Leung said legislator Kenneth Leung should not sit on the committee.

He said the legislator has a bias by insisting the Chief Executive is not suitable for the post of Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference for being under investigation by Hong Kong and overseas tax authorities.