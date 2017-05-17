Gov't plans more prime office space

Secretary for Development Eric Ma says the Government is working to boost the supply of Grade A offices in the Central Business District.

Speaking to the media after attending a function today, he said the recent sale of a commercial site on Murray Road at a record price shows the strong market demand for Grade A offices.

"I think most important, from the Government side, is to continue our work on land sales and land supply in the CBD area."

The works include the rezoning of Queensway Plaza, developing Central Harbourfront Site 3, and relocating the government offices from Central to Tseung Kwan O and west Kowloon, he added.