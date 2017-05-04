Property sales up 18%

The Land Registry recorded 8,984 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in April, up 18.1% on March and 60.1% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in April was $88 billion, rising 42.9% on March and 108.1% year-on-year.

Among the sale and purchase agreements, 7,060 were for residential units, rising 20.6% on the previous month and 57.1% more year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $69.6 billion, up 38.1% compared with March and 101.7% more year-on-year.

The public made 407,234 land register searches during the month.