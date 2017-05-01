New street index goes on sale

The 49th edition of the Index of Streets, House Numbers & Lots in Hong Kong, Kowloon & New Kowloon, and the 18th edition of the New Territories Lot/Address Cross Reference Table on compact disc are now on sale.

Licences for using the street index and the cross reference table on computer networks are also available for sale.

An online version of the new street index and cross reference table is available on the Land Registry's website or on the Integrated Registration Information System Online Services website for browsing.

They are designed to facilitate land record searches by correlating property addresses, building names or lot numbers.

The latest edition of the index features more than 470 amendments, seven new streets, and the addition of 54 new lots, sections or subsections.

The latest edition of the table features 2,300 amendments, 14 new streets, and 1,334 new lots, sections or subsections.

Click here for order forms.