New high in private flat supply

The projected private flat supply for the coming three to four years is 96,000, a record high since quarterly supply statistics were first released in September 2004.

Publishing its quarterly figures today, the Transport & Housing Bureau said, as at the end of March, there are 8,000 unsold units in completed projects.

There are 61,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers.

There are 27,000 units from disposed sites where construction may start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the first quarter was 2,500, while the number of units completed was 4,400.

