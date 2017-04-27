MTR fare review endorsed

The Transport Advisory Committee has expressed support for the results of the MTR Corporation’s Fare Adjustment Mechanism review.

Committee members were briefed on the review results by the Government today.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said members welcomed the new mechanism which will better respond to public concern about the corporation's profitability and passenger affordability.

"The review outcome can relieve the fare burden of citizens, benefiting all passengers," Mr Kwok said.

Committee members were also briefed by the corporation on the proposed fare revision this year for the Airport Express, and gave views on the fare revision proposal.

They were updated with the Government’s latest proposal to introduce franchised taxis through a trial scheme of five years with 600 taxis in total.

The Government will continue to canvass the views of various stakeholders and will report on its implementation in the Report on Public Transport Strategy Study to be released in June.