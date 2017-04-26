Eric Ma’s car burgled

A tablet computer and a small amount of government documents were stolen from the official car of Secretary for Development Eric Ma last night, the Development Bureau said.

Responding to media enquiries, the bureau said Mr Ma’s car window was smashed while it was parked at the Science Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui.

A computer and a briefcase containing the documents were stolen.

The bureau promptly disabled the computer remotely.

It said the missing documents do not contain personal data of the public.

It has reported the theft to the Government Security Officer, and the case will be handled according to established procedures.