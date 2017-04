App addition: The Transport Department has updated the Hong Kong eRouting mobile application.

The Transport Department has updated the Hong Kong eRouting mobile application.

It now gives motorists information on traffic lane closures by the Highways Department for road maintenance.

It gives the date, estimated time and duration of the works, and the approximate locations.

The app's Route Search function will also display a "road works" icon to alert motorists to lane closures on their planned driving route.

Click here to scan the attached QR code, or download the app here.