Dongjiang water quality good

Dongjiang River water quality is good.

Secretary of Development Eric Ma made the statement today after inspecting the Dongjiang River Basin with a delegation of Legislative Council members.

He told reporters they visited various locations along the basin, including the upper stream, the middle stream and Shenzhen Reservoir.

He said they found the water quality in general to be very good.

On the Dongjiang water supply agreement, Mr Ma said the Government has started negotiation on a new three-year deal.

Legislators’ concerns over the price of Dongjiang water will be raised during the discussions.