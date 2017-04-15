Air-traffic software to be upgraded

The new Air Traffic Management System will receive a software fix by May, the Civil Aviation Department says.

It will prevent the hitch experienced on April 8, in which the Flight Data Processors could not function properly.

The department noted the system’s contractor Raytheon Company submitted its report today, confirming the hitch was caused by an accumulation of users' preferences settings exceeding the system limit.

The software fix being prepared by Raytheon will enhance the system’s alert messages to technical staff when the accumulation of users' preferences settings gets too high.

It will also increase the amount of users' preferences settings allowed.

It will be tested by Raytheon, followed by on-site testing in Hong Kong before being implemented in the system.

Until then, the department has asked air-traffic officers to stop creating new preferences settings and remove unwanted ones.

Technical staff will monitor the accumulation of users' preferences settings round-the-clock.

Click here for the contractor’s report.