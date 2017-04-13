25 land transactions in Q1

The Lands Department registered 25 lease modifications and four land exchanges in the Land Registry during the quarter ending March, of which 16 were technical changes involving nil premium.

Twelve transactions were on Hong Kong Island, nine in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories, excluding Small House cases.

Another two lots were granted by private treaty during the period.

One was granted to the Urban Renewal Authority for residential development in Sham Shui Po.

The other was granted to the Housing Authority for Home Ownership Scheme development in Jordan Valley.

The transactions realised a total land premium of $8.2 billion.