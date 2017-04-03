Escalator check finds no issues

Contractors have found no problems in escalators with a vertical rise of 15 metres or above.

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department ordered the citywide inspection after several people were injured in an escalator accident in Langham Place on March 25.

The department said today the inspections have been completed with no abnormalities found.

It has told contractor Otis Elevator Company to conduct a special inspection on all its escalators in Hong Kong within a month.

The department said it will complete its investigation into the incident in two months.