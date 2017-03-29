Central Market move endorsed

The Chief Executive in Council today approved in principle the granting of the former Central Market site to the Urban Renewal Authority by private treaty for 21 years for its conservation and revitalisation.

The Government said the land grant term was fixed at 21 years due to the revitalisation project’s significant capital investment and the need to achieve financial sustainability.

The site will be granted at a nominal land premium.

Scheduled to be completed by 2021, construction will start this year after various approvals are obtained.

The Government will grant a five-year short-term tenancy to the authority so construction can start earlier.

The authority conducted a public consultation exercise between 2009 and 2011 to gauge public views on the site’s uses, facilities and operation direction.

The public reached a consensus that the operation model should aim for heritage conservation and public enjoyment instead of profit maximisation.

The authority will ensure future tenants of the site offer affordable services, and greenery and public space is provided.