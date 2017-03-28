Gov't land rules tightened

Applications for unlawful occupation of government land will no longer be accepted.

The Lands Department said the measure is part of its actions to tighten arrangements for processing applications for regularisation of unlawful occupation of government land.

Those who occupy government land from today will not be given an opportunity to continue the occupation through regularisation applications.

The occupier must leave the land and demolish the structures on it by a stipulated date or face prosecution.

For unlawful occupation that started before today, if the occupiers submit applications for regularisation before the stipulated period expires, the processing of them will be tightened to prevent the abuse of the applications to stall enforcement actions.

Noting it is only a discretionary arrangement to continue allowing submission of applications for cases of land unlawfully occupied before today, the department said tightening the processing of applications while imposing a cut-off date for the scope of application is more pragmatic.

