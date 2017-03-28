KMB franchise renewed

A new 10-year franchise has been granted to Kowloon Motor Bus, the Transport & Housing Bureau announced today.

Its current franchise will expire on July 1. The new franchise will run until 2027.

The bureau said KMB has been providing proper and efficient services to passengers since the start of its current franchise in 2007.

It has pledged to spend $3.8 billion on 1,380 new buses in the coming five years.

Other enhancement initiatives include the installation of free Wi-Fi services on buses, the introduction of hospital routes, upgrading the passenger waiting environment, and the provision of real-time arrival and upper deck seat vacancy information.

KMB will introduce a long-haul route fare concession scheme for full-time students, providing a 50% discount on their return trips on daytime routes solely operated by KMB costing $12 or above.

It will also partner with Hong Kong Tramways to offer interchange fare concessions.