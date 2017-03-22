Subsidised flats to be sold

Affordable homes: Applications for purchasing Home Ownership Scheme flats in Choi Hung Court will be accepted from March 30.

Applications for purchasing Home Ownership Scheme flats in Choi Hung and Mui Wo will be accepted from March 30 to April 12, the Housing Authority announced today.

Sales booklets with information and price ranges for Choi Hing Court in Choi Hung, as well as Ngan Wai Court and Ngan Ho Court in Mui Wo, will be available at the authority’s Customer Service Centre in Lok Fu from tomorrow.

Balloting will be held in June while flat selection will start in August.

Flat walkthrough videos, building models and information panels will be displayed at the centre from 8am to 7pm daily from tomorrow until April 12.

Resumed flats from Mei Ying Court and Mei Pak Court in Sha Tin, Sheung Chui Court in Tsuen Wan, Ching Chun Court in Tsing Yi and Wang Fu Court in Yuen Long will also be offered for sale.

