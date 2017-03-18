Gov't safeguarding HK's trees

The Government is combining preventive and management tactics to safeguard the city’s trees against brown root rot disease.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma gave these remarks at the Symposium on Brown Root Rot Disease Management today, adding the Government is also minimising the source of the disease through proper removal of infected trees and sanitation of soil.

Scientists and tree experts from Hong Kong, the Mainland, the US, Australia and Taiwan shared their latest research findings at the symposium.

Mr Ma said brown root rot disease has no known cure yet, and can pose a serious threat to public safety and the urban landscape.

"BRR can be easily spread through root contact, infected soil, surface and sub-surface water, and even through the air. This can lead to swift deterioration in the health of the tree, causing eventual decay and irreversible structural damage to tree roots, posing a serious threat to public safety.

“Equally concerning is the impact on our urban landscape, as we cannot currently re-use the infected site for replanting for a number of years."

In 2012, the Government announced guidelines on the disease. It carries out annual tree risk assessment inspections and routine patrols to ensure trees are systemically screened.

The Development Bureau has been collaborating with research institutions to conduct fungal surveys, diagnosis and preventive studies to enhance its understanding of the disease, which could help build a more holistic and successful management strategy.