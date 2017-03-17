Public housing income limit to rise

The income and asset limits for public rental housing applicants will be raised by 3.9% and 1.1% on average from April 1, the Housing Authority announced today.

Taking four-person households as an example, the monthly income limit will increase from $26,690 to $27,050 and the asset limit will increase from $500,000 to $506,000.

The limits are reviewed annually to keep them in line with prevailing socio-economic circumstances.

The authority also endorsed arrangements to prioritise demand for public rental housing today.

It revised the allocation standard of public rental housing units completed in early years, and the units converted from Home Ownership Scheme or Private Sector Participation Scheme flats.

