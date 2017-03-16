Anti-flooding works completed

The Happy Valley Underground Stormwater Storage Scheme came into full operation today, boosting flooding protection in Happy Valley and Wan Chai.

Officiating at the launch ceremony, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the scheme was completed a year ahead of schedule, adding earlier completion and other cost-saving measures have cut construction costs by $60 million.

The cost of the project totalled $1.07 billion.

Construction for the stormwater storage tank underneath the Happy Valley Recreation Ground started in 2012.

The storage tank has a capacity of 60,000 cubic metres, equivalent to 24 standard swimming pools.

It can temporarily store the stormwater runoff collected during heavy rainstorms to reduce flooding risk.

The scheme was implemented in two phases and the first phase started in 2015.

During a black rainstorm in October 2016, the facilities prevented the Happy Valley Recreation Ground and racecourse from being flooded.