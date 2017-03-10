2 sites to be sold

A Kwai Chung industrial site and a New Kowloon Inland commercial site will be sold through public tender, the Lands Department announced today.

Kwai Chung Town Lot No. 524 at Wing Kei Road has a site area of 1,730.1 sq m and is designated for industrial purposes. Its minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 9,861 and 16,435 sq m.

The tender invitation for the lot will open March 17 and close April 28.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6582 at Lai Chi Kok Road has a site area of 4,171 sq m and is designated for non-industrial purposes, excluding residential, godown and petrol filling station.

Its minimum and maximum gross floor areas are 30,031 and 50,052 sq m.

The tender invitation opens on March 24 and closes May 5.