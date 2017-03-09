Gov't flats to be sold

The Government Property Agency is inviting tenders for the purchase of seven former Government quarters.

The properties are located at Baguio Villa in Pok Fu Lam, Elm Tree Towers in Tai Hang, MacDonnell House in Mid-Levels and Wilshire Towers in North Point.

The flats come with parking spaces.

The properties' saleable area ranges from 146 sq m to 214 sq m.

Tenders should be placed in the Government Logistics Department Tender Box at North Point Government Offices by noon on April 7.

