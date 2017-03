Secretary for Development Eric Ma will visit Guangzhou tomorrow to discuss city planning and development with senior officials.

He will first call on the Department of Housing & Urban-Rural Development of Guangdong.

He will then visit the Department of Water Resources to learn more about the supply of Dongjiang water to Hong Kong, and later call on the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of Guangdong.

Mr Ma will be accompanied by Permanent Secretaries for Development Michael Wong and Hon Chi-keung.