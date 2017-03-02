Eric Ma visits Jakarta

Secretary for Development Eric Ma spoke at a networking luncheon in Jakarta today to promote Hong Kong's business ties with Indonesia.

Noting Hong Kong and Indonesia are long-time business partners, Mr Ma said the setting up of the Economic & Trade Office in Jakarta last year shows bilateral relations between the two places have entered a new era.

The luncheon was co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association and Real Estate Indonesia

"Hong Kong construction companies have earned a reputation for speedy construction of quality high-rise apartment blocks and office towers. The adoption of specialised construction techniques, such as reclamation and design-and-build methods, has made Hong Kong a regional leader," Mr Ma said.

The industry performed well last year, with the total value of various construction works hitting US$30 billion, he added.

"The industry is experienced in construction and management of cross-boundary infrastructure, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai link and the three-runway system at the Hong Kong International Airport."

Mr Ma said Hong Kong's construction and professional services sectors can share more with their Indonesian counterparts in this regard.

He also noted that under the Belt & Road Initiative, Hong Kong performs as the super-connector between Mainland China and other countries.

"With our experience in infrastructure development and professional services, Hong Kong can certainly play an active role to further promote the relationship between Indonesia and China to reach new heights."

Mr Ma and the delegation he his leading paid courtesy calls on Indonesia's Ministry of Public Works & Housing, Investment Co-ordinating Board, Ministry of National Development Planning, and the Indonesia-Hong Kong Business Association.

They also held discussions with representatives from the local industrial and business sectors as well as Hong Kong business people.