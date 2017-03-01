Transport complaints drop 10%

The Transport Complaints Unit received 6,629 complaints and suggestions in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 10.1% on the previous quarter.

Most were related to public transport services (86%), followed by enforcement matters (10%) and traffic conditions (2%).

Cases on public transport services decreased by 11% to 5,718, while those on traffic conditions increased from 162 to 179.

Road maintenance cases decreased from 46 to 22, and complaints about illegal parking and other enforcement matters decreased from 702 to 669.

There were 38 pure suggestions.

The unit completed investigations into 6,586 cases during the period.

Government departments and transport operators took on board 19 suggestions to enhance public transport services and improve traffic conditions.