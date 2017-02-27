Press here to Skip to the main content
Eric Ma starts Cambodia visit

February 27, 2017
Trade development

Trade development:  Secretary for Development Eric Ma speaks at a networking luncheon in Phnom Penh.

Secretary for Development Eric Ma today met Cambodian officials and the business and professional sectors in Phnom Penh.

 

Speaking at a networking luncheon organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia, Mr Ma said the professional services sector is a cornerstone of Hong Kong's growing economy and is ready to make substantial contributions to Cambodia's infrastructure development.

 

He said Hong Kong can play the role of a "super-connector" under the Belt & Road Initiative to facilitate further exchanges.

 

He then called on Senior Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning & Construction Chea Sophara to discuss town planning and infrastructure.

 

The delegation also met with the Minister attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea, Cambodia Constructors Association Chairman Pung Kheav Seand and the representatives from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.



