Seawall collapse claim rejected

Reclamation work for the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong section is proceeding according to plan and original design.

The Highways Department made the statement today, refuting media claims another seawall collapse has occurred.

It said what the aerial photographs in the media report show is actually the construction of a temporary rockfill platform and a temporary seawall, and the installation of stone columns, all of which are normal reclamation processes.

Inspections have found no abnormal extension of the seawall.

The department said the reclamation has been done within the gazetted boundary, adding requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment have been fulfilled.