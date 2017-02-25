Eric Ma to visit Cambodia, Indonesia

Secretary for Development Eric Ma will lead a delegation tomorrow to visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Jakarta to promote the development of professional services and business co-operation between Hong Kong and the two places.

Mr Ma will deliver speeches at networking luncheons organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and local business associations.

The delegation will meet representatives from official bodies to learn about town planning, infrastructure and real estate development in Phnom Penh and Jakarta.

They will hold discussions with representatives from the local industrial and business sectors as well as Hong Kong businessmen on opportunities for co-operation.

The delegation will also visit real estate and commercial development projects in the two cities.